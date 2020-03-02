Muslim BJP leader’s house set ablaze by mob in Delhi violence

New Delhi: Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, outside an auto showroom in Khajuri Khas of Northeast Delhi, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: A Muslim BJP leader house and some of his relatives’ homes were burnt down by rampaging mobs during the communal violence in northeast Delhi on February 25.

Akhtar Raza, the district vice president of BJP’s minority cell told PTI, a crowd had gathered in his neighbourhood in Bhagirath Vihar in the evening and within a couple of hours mayhem ensued.

“The crowd raised religious slogans and began setting houses on fire. There are 19 houses belonging to Muslims in the area including mine and three of my relatives… all were burnt down,” he said.

Raza alleged most of the rioters were outsiders. As he along with 12 of his family members were fleeing their burning home, they were pelted with stones by the mob, he alleged.

“I sought the help of police but was told that the force was short-staffed. I did not receive any phone call or relief from the party but I have been assured of justice,” he said