Muslim cattle trader death: Kerehalli, 4 others sent to police custody

Bengaluru: A court in Karnataka’s Kanakapura on Monday sent five cow vigilantes, including main accused Puneeth Kerehalli, to police custody for seven days in connection with a case in which a Muslim cattle trader was allegedly beaten to death for transporting cows and buffaloes illegally.

Judge Appanna Savadi pronounced the order after the accused were produced before him.

Karnataka police arrested the cow vigilantes who ran Raastra Rakshana Pade, from Rajasthan on April 5 – five days after the body of 35-year-old Idrees Pasha was found on April 1.

The group headed by Kerehalli had waylaid a canter transporting cows and buffaloes in the limits of Sathanur police station in Ramnagar district on March 31. They had claimed that the cows and buffaloes were transported illegally.

On April 1, Pasha, a resident of Guttalu near Sathanur, who was in the canter was found dead on the spot. His family alleged that he was beaten to death by Kerehalli and others.

The family had lodged a complaint in this regard under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult, giving provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).