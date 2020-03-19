Muslim clergy agree for No Shab-e-Meraj meetings, Friday prayers

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslim religious leaders led by All India Majlis-e-Itehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and assured him that the community was ready to implement any suggestion, including staying away from Friday congregation at various mosques in the State to stop the spread of Covid 19.

After the conclusion of meeting, Asaduddin Owaisi addressing media persons said the delegation informed the Chief Minister that they would support any government order that would help in preventing the spread of the virus.

He informed that the religious heads have advised Muslims to stay away from gatherings such as marriages and also not to venture out without any major reason. The clergy urged the community to extend all possible help to the government in containing the virus.

The delegation, which also thanked the Chief Minister for adopting a resolution against CAA-NPR-NRC, urged him to see that the NPR was not conducted in the State.

