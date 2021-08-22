Muslim clerk expelled from village in Haryana for not saying Vande Mataram

Panipat: An Imam Bapauli village, Haryana was forced to chant ‘Vande Mataram’ by some right-wing extremists, and upon not saying the phrase, the man was allegedly barred from staying in the village.

In the video which is now doing rounds on social media, it is seen that the Muslim clerk is surrounded by some men and is constantly being asked to chant Vande Mataram and when he refuses to do so , the men keep nudging him to tell why would he not chant.

One of the men ask “Vande Mataram bolne se kya problem hai?” (what is the problem in saying Vande Mataram?). The man then goes on to say if you are living in India why would one not say ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ , to which the Imam politely refuses.

Upon being asked why would he not chant, he says he doesn’t believe in chanting slogans and there are other ‘Nazm’ (poems) in ‘Hindustan’ that Indians can use and not just one kind.

There has been no verification on the video so far and no updates on the men shown in the video so far.

This is not the first time that Muslim person has been targeted and his/her patriotism and loyalty to the country was tested. There have been many cases so far where people from the community were disrespected and treated badly for not chanting Vande Mataram or Jai Shri Ram.

In June this year, an elderly Muslim man was assaulted by at least three men in Ghaziabad, bordering Delhi, on June 5 and was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, videos of which went viral.

The duo who attacked accused Samad, the victim of being a Pakistani spy and one of the attackers threatened him with a knife that was then used to cut his beard.

Samad claimed the attackers showed him a video of other Muslims being attacked and boasted they had killed Muslims before. A video of Samad recollecting the ordeal was released later.

Earlier in August, a journalist in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar was allegedly forced by a mob to chant “Jai Shri Ram” while reporting on a march demanding the establishment of a uniform civil code in the country.