Muslim commerce association, IICCB, holds first ever webinar

Enterprise carried out in a halal manner is something that Islam encourages. To further foster this entrepreneurial spirit among established and upcoming businessmen, the Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Bureau held their first webinar.

Noorul Ameen and other founding members took the initiative to form this group during Ramadan on June 12. The organisation itself is very new with leadership positions up for grabs. After Ameen’s words, Zaid Hussain gave a Qirat in which reflected on why vision for the platform that has bought enterprising people together.

Haussain said “Every single tajir (businessman) gets up and looks forward to achieve success with the blessings of Allah (SWT).” The verses he quoted talk include one in Surah-Al-Baqara which say “God has made halal commerce, investment, employment but interest is not permitted.” The words from Qad aflaha man tazakaha from Surat-al-Alaa which means whoever takes the path of success and obedience will be successful while whoever takes the path of filth and corruption, he will be destroyed.

This is a platform through which every Muslims can further their networks and further business opportunities as prescribed by the Quran. That too, whether they are investors, traders, and etc.

