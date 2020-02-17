Muslim couple conducts wedding of adopted Hindu girl in Temple

A+ A-

Kerala: A Kerala Muslim couple conducted the wedding of their Hindu foster daughter at a Bhagavathi temple in Kerala, scripting another tale of communal harmony at Kasaragod.

The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday.

The woman Rajeshwari tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Abdulla, Khadeeja adopted Rajeshwari

Abdulla and Khadeeja adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at Abdulla’s farm died. Rajeshwari’s mother also passed away when she was a child.

Rajeshwari grew up alongside Abdulla and Khadeeja’s three sons- Shameem, Najeeb and Shereef.

Mosque hosted Hindu wedding

Earlier in January this year, cutting across the lines of religion, a mosque in Kerala’s Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu marriage ceremony.