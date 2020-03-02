Muslim delegation meets Rajinikanth on CAA, NRC, NPR

A+ A-

Chennai: A delegation of Ulama called on actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday to explain the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) on Muslims.

It must be recalled that Rajinikanth had earlier said that he would be the first person to raise voice even if a single Muslim was affected by the CAA. He had also offered to lead a protest in that case.

TOI quoted Tamil Nadu Jama’athul Ulama Sabai president P A Khaja Mohinudeen Baqavi as saying, “Soon after he spoke to the media last time, we felt that he is not fully aware of the impact the CAA, the NRC and the NPR will have on Muslims and why so many people, including women, graduates and elders are holding protests against CAA across the country. We thought he should understand the issues behind the move from all angles and sent a word to him that we were willing to come in person and explain it, if needed. Rajinikanth, who was in Hyderabad then, sent a word inviting us to meet him on Sunday, after he returned to the city.”

Baqavi added that the delegation was received by Rajinikanth in a dignified manner and they had a free-wheeling discussion. During the one hour and 15 minutes meeting the delegation explained to him the whole issue. Baqavi claimed that Rajinikanth not only fully understood the problem, but also offered all his support in his might to help peace return.

Taking to twitter Rajinikanth assured that he is ready to play any role to maintain peace in the country. “I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country’s prime objective should be love, unity and peace” the 69-year-old actor said in a tweet on Sunday.

Lashing out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, Rajinikanth had said last week that the riots should have been dealt with an “iron fist”. Making a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to “resign and go” if the violence could not be crushed.

He also held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal equally responsible for letting the situation worsen in the capital.