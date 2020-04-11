Muslim doctor who warns British PM about PPE dies of COVID-19

LONDON: A British Muslim doctor who warned the Prime Minister Boris Johnson of supply shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) has died from COVID-19.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, originally from Bangladesh was a locum urologist who worked at Homerton Hospital in East London has passed away three weeks in Queen’s Hospital in Romford after testing positive for coronavirus.

53-year-old Chowdhury, in his message to PM Boris Johnson on March 18, he told him that healthcare workers “are in direct contact with patients” “urgently” need more PPE.

Taking to Facebook last month, Dr Chowdhury wrote: “Dear and Respectable Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Please ensure urgently Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] for each and every NHS health worker in the UK. Remember we may be doctor/nurse/HCA/allied health workers who are in direct contact with patients but we are also human beings trying to live in this world disease free with our family and friends. People appreciate us and salute us for our rewarding jobs which is very inspirational, but I would like to say we have to protect ourselves and our families in this global disaster.”

The Muslim Doctors Association paid tribute to Chowdhury, who was survived by his wife and two children.

His 18-year-old son, Intisar Chowdhury, said: “My father would not be afraid to point out what was wrong. Because he cared about people, he cared about his co-workers, his colleagues, his family, he cared about people he’s never even met.“

“He cared about everyone and that love and compassion he had for everyone extends in every aspect of his life. He is a hero.“

