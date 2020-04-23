Muslim employee of electricity dept. beaten up after asking name

Hyderabad: A Muslim employee of the electricity department was beaten by mischief mongers after asking his name.

According to sources, on a complaint about faulty street light, Mohammed Shareef went to Gokul Nagar at 9 pm and got it repaired. He was returning home after performing his duty, when a group of about 15 people stopped him and asked his name.

Shareef objected and wanted to know the reason behind asking name. This angered the mischief mongers and they assaulted him resulting in a deep injury over his nose.

Mohammed Shareef was rushed to the hospital where he underwent treatment.

He had gone to Gokul Nagar to repair the street light on the complaint made by Kamal Kumar, resident of Gokul Nagar. He was deliberately targeted. Kamal Kumar could not be reached on phone after the incident.

The incident indicates that the gangs of trouble makers are active in the city even in these difficult times.

Mohammed Shareef has lodged a complaint in Habeeb Nagar police station.

Source: Siasat news

