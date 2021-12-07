Muslim IAS officers, a mere 3.54 percent in the country: Report

Hyderabad: During the period from 1951 to 2020, a total of 411 Muslim IAS officers out of 11569 were appointed as civil servants in the country. Thus, the percentage of Muslim IAS officers is a mere 3.54 percent, as disclosed in a survey undertaken by an independent research centre in Haryana

Nooruddin, a research scholar at IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand, has analyzed the research centre’s report to present these figures.

According to his analysis, most of the IAS officers are from Jammu and Kashmir state as 119 are selected since Independence.

The figures of Muslim IAS officers from other states are Bihar 58, UP 48, Kerala 31, Karnataka 20, Madhya Pradesh 16, Maharashtra 12, Tamil Nadu 10, Andhra Pradesh 10, and Telangana 8.

A total of 411 Muslims cracked the IAS exams out of whom 179 were appointed. There were 232 who reached this position through official promotions and other methods.

Out of 48 candidates in UP, 40 were selected through the IAS exams. In Bihar, which is deemed to be the backward state in the country, 29 Muslim candidates cracked the IAS exams to be selected as officers.

It was stated in the survey that the Muslim percentage in Indian Public Service is just 1.33 percent.

The survey which was carried out in April 2018 also disclosed that there is only one Muslim officer at the rank of additional secretary while there is not a single Muslim at the rank of secretary.

For the past few years on average 32-35 Muslim candidates are passing the Civil Service exams.

In 2019, 42 Muslim candidates passed the Civil Service exams while their number in 2018 was only 28. Similarly in 2020, 31 Muslim candidates passed the exam.