Muslim leaders give two weeks’ ultimatum to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, secretary All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a press statement said a meeting of Board members, Muslim scholars and representatives of Muslim organisations was held under the chairmanship of justice Shah Mohammed Quadri on Sunday, August 16th at Darul Uloom.

Issue of demolition of secretariat mosques and their restoration was discussed during the meeting. The leaders expressed ire over the demolition of the mosques. The leaders unanimously declared that any piece of land endowed for mosque remains mosque forever. Waqf administration cannot change its status. The scholars clarified that even if offering of prayer is stopped in a mosque then also it will remain a mosque and will remain so till the day of judgement. Neither the donor, nor the Waqf Board or the government have right to change its status.

They alleged that demolition of mosques during the construction of new secretariat is opression of Muslims, violation of law and constitution and murder of democracy. The leaders demanded that the government immediately issue orders for reconstruction of the two mosques on the same place or handover the land to the Muslims. They said it is not acceptable for Muslims to construct mosque on some other place in the secretariat premises.

The leaders also warned the Waqf Board that it has no right to withdraw claim for the mosque and accept alternative place for it. Waqf Board is responsible for protecting the mosque not entitled to change the status of the mosque. The leaders felt that the Waqf Board has failed in its duty to protect those mosques.

They gave two week’s ultimatum to the government for reconstruction of mosques and warned of state-wide protest if the same is not done.