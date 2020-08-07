Muslim League to stage protest till reconstruction of mosques

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 7th August 2020 2:51 pm IST
Telangana's new Secretariat design looks more like Mosque: BJP

Hyderabad: President All India Muslim League Abdus Sattar Mujahid said that Telangana government demolished Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid -e-Muatamadi overnight for construction of new secretariat.

Municipal Corporation demolished Masjid Eik Khana, Amberpet in the name of road widening. Another mosque and Ashurkhana were demolished in the district.

All India Muslim League has decided to stage protest against the demolition of mosques. The protest will continue till the mosques are reconstructed. Muslim League will stage protest on every Friday.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close