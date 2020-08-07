Muslim League to stage protest till reconstruction of mosques

Hyderabad: President All India Muslim League Abdus Sattar Mujahid said that Telangana government demolished Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid -e-Muatamadi overnight for construction of new secretariat.

Municipal Corporation demolished Masjid Eik Khana, Amberpet in the name of road widening. Another mosque and Ashurkhana were demolished in the district.

All India Muslim League has decided to stage protest against the demolition of mosques. The protest will continue till the mosques are reconstructed. Muslim League will stage protest on every Friday.