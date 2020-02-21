Muslim man brutalized in Rajasthan

A+ A-

Barmer (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident a 22-year-old Muslim man was beaten and brutalized when three men allegedly shoved an iron rod into his privates for stealing a mobile phone in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The incident took place on January 29 but came to light recently when a video of it went viral on social media platforms.

The incident comes close on the heels of another horrific incident from Nagaur where a Dalit man was brutally tortured as screwdriver dipped in petrol was inserted into his body.

The victim’s brother lodged a complaint with Barmer rural police station late on Thursday evening.

In his complaint, the man alleged that his brother was kidnapped and taken to an isolated location where they thrashed him. He alleged that the accused then inserted an iron bar into his privates.

The complainant said that incident took place on January 29 but his brother did not share the incident with the family. He said that recently a video of the incident had gone viral on social media after which it came to their notice and they approached the police.

Station house officer at Barmer rural police station Deep Singh confirmed the report and said a case of kidnapping, torture, manhandling and insertion of iron bar into the victim’s body has been lodged.

The victim’s statement is yet to be recorded, the police said, as he is out of town.

According to the police, the man can be seen being beaten by the accused in the video but nowhere in the clip can it be seen that an iron rod was pushed into the victim’s body.

“We have detained two accused in the case and inquired about them. They told police that the victim had stolen their mobile after which they beat him, said the police, adding that the accused have denied inserting an iron bar into the man’s body.

The officer said that they are waiting for the victim’s statement after which detailed investigation in the case will begin, adding that cases have been filed under various sections of the IPC.