Muslim man named son born on Janmashtami as Krishna

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 14th August 2020 1:05 pm IST
krishna

Indore: In a rare example of communal harmony, Aziz Khan, a Muslim living in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, gave a Hindu name to his son about 12 years ago.

The child, born on the day of Janmashtami, was named Krishna.

Khan said that initially his family members protested against the name, but later they agreed to it.

Talking to IANS, Khan said: “About 12 years ago on August 23, 2008, my wife delivered a baby boy. The doctor Praveen Jadia then asked for the baby’s name to be filled in for the form. I immediately named our boy as Krishna, as the day was Janmashtami”.

READ:  China's entry into Iran will destabilise Middle East: Pompeo

“Although the doctors and other family members objected to it, but I told them that a father has the right to give any name to his child.”

Khan added that his mother Yaniki had suggested another name ‘Kafir’, but he did not change it.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close