Muslim man named son born on Janmashtami as Krishna

Indore: In a rare example of communal harmony, Aziz Khan, a Muslim living in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, gave a Hindu name to his son about 12 years ago.

The child, born on the day of Janmashtami, was named Krishna.

Khan said that initially his family members protested against the name, but later they agreed to it.

Talking to IANS, Khan said: “About 12 years ago on August 23, 2008, my wife delivered a baby boy. The doctor Praveen Jadia then asked for the baby’s name to be filled in for the form. I immediately named our boy as Krishna, as the day was Janmashtami”.

“Although the doctors and other family members objected to it, but I told them that a father has the right to give any name to his child.”

Khan added that his mother Yaniki had suggested another name ‘Kafir’, but he did not change it.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Source: IANS