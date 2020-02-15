menu
Muslim Matrimonial Alliance program by Lalaguda Old Boys Association

Posted by Tanveer Updated: February 16, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: 5th Du-Ba-Du program organized by the Lalaguda Old Boys Association on March 1, 2020.

Syed Tajuddin, President of Lalaguda Old Boys Association organizing the program at Nafees Gardens Function Hall, Lalapet Flyover, South Lalaguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

This program is organised with the support of Siasat and the management of Nafees functional hall.

He requests to the people of Lalaguda, Moula Ali, Anant Bagh, Malkajgiri, Hanuman Pet to attend the program in large and make it successful.

