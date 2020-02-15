menu
search
15 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Muslim Matrimonial Alliance program will conduct by Lalaguda Old

Posted by Tanveer Published: February 15, 2020, 4:53 pm IST
Muslim Matrimonial Alliance program will conduct by Lalaguda Old

Hyderabad: 5th Du-Ba-Du program organized by the Lalaguda Old Boys Association on March 1, 2020.

Syed Tajuddin, President of Lalaguda Old Boys Association organizing the program at Nafees Gardens Function Hall, Lalapet Flyover, South Lalaguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

This program is organised with the support of Siasat and the management of Nafees functional hall.

He requests to the people of Lalaguda, Moula Ali, Anant Bagh, Malkajgiri, Hanuman Pet to attend the program in large and make it successful.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved