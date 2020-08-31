Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islam protestors in Norway

Oslo: After Muslim protesters unleashed violence on the streets of the Swedish city of Malmo, a similar incident has occurred in Norway capital city Oslo on Saturday. Clashes broke out at an anti-Islam rally, organised by the group Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN), in capital Oslo on Saturday.

Rally held near the parliament building and ended

earlier than scheduled owing to the protest

Hundreds of Muslim protesters also gathered, banging drums, singing and chanting ” No racists in our streets.”

A female member of SIAN ripped pages from the Holy Quran and spat on them reported News Agency NTB.

Where are the Norwegians to confront these rats? Oslo, Norway after a group tore pages from a Koran. pic.twitter.com/wnlyJATkbq — Woodsy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Ronnie62597744) August 30, 2020

Samme situasjon fra en annen vinkel: pic.twitter.com/vdxlp07I0J — Filter Nyheter (@FilterNyheter) August 29, 2020

The woman, who has previously been charged and acquitted of hate speech, told counter-protesters: “Look, now I will desecrate the Quran.”

Clashes then erupted, with authorities using pepper spray and tear gas to keep the rival groups apart.

Islam is rapidly taking over Europe, scenes from Oslo Norway !



pic.twitter.com/hZzFSAL6FJ — Steve Athanasiou (@AthanasiouCccp) August 30, 2020

Police arrested 29 people, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

The protest in Norway comes in the wake a similar incident in Sweden’s Malmo on Friday, where protesters clashed with police after right-wing extremists burned a copy of the Quran.