Muslim neighbours shoulder Hindu man’s bier amid lockdown

Chennai: Amid nationwide lockdown, Muslim neighbours in Chennai set an example by shouldering the bier of a Hindu man.

As per the report, recently, a 78-year-old Ramachandran died in Chennai. Due to the lockdown, his relatives and friends could not take part in performing the last rites.

However, as per the tradition, six persons are needed to lift the body.

To follow the tradition, the family members of the deceased person approached a Muslim neighbour to seek help.

Without a second thought, five Muslim men decided to shoulder the bier until the last rite was performed.

Persons who helped

The men who came forward to help the family of the deceased are identified as Mohammed, Zakir Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Mohammed Ali and Nizamuddin.

