Muslim outfits to lay siege on TN Assembly on Wed

Chennai: Several Muslim outfits in Tamil Nadu have decided to take out an anti-CAA procession and lay siege on the state Assembly on Wednesday, defying a Madras High Court order.

Their demand is that the state government should pass a resolution in the Assembly not to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

According to the organisers of the procession, it will be conducted in a peaceful manner.

A spokesman of the Muslim body late on Wednesday said that the people participating in the procession will be carrying the tricolour.