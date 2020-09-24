Muslim politicians face harassment by Yogi Government

Allahabad: Muslim politicians in Uttar Pradesh are facing a lot of problems. Yogi Adityanath government has begun unwarranted action against Muslim political leaders. Muslims of Uttar Pradesh are worried due to this excessiveness by the government.

The politicians who were made the target include eminent Muslim politicians like Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmed and Ashraf. Government has started demolishing their properties. State government is deliberately targeting Muslim leaders. Muslim intellectuals have raised questions over this action of Yogi Government. The seriousness of the situation could be ascertained by the fact that over a dozen valuable properties of Ateeq Ahmed have been demolished in Allahabad alone.

Source: Siasat news