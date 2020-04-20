Muslim pregnant woman beaten, told to clean up blood; loses child

Jamshedpur: A Muslim woman miscarried after she was barred from receiving treatment in MGM Hospital in the city of Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand.

Accused of spreading coronavirus

The Telegraph reported, Rizwana Khatun, 30, was rushed to the hospital after she began bleeding. But instead of giving treatment the hospital staff misbehaved with her and accused her of spreading coronavirus. The woman was also beaten and asked to clean up her own blood.

Similar incident

Earlier this month, a baby died in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan after a government hospital refused to admit the Muslim mother.

Letter to CM Hemant Soren

The woman wrote a letter to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday. She alleged that she was accused of spreading Coronavirus by the hospital staff and was forced to clean the blood on the floor at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Abused on the lines of religion

According to Indian Express, 30-year-old Rizwana Khatun wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating that she had started bleeding Thursday afternoon after which she rushed to the MGM Hospital. She alleged in her letter, “I was abused on the lines of my religion and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up with slippers. I was shocked and rushed to a nursing home. There it came out that my child had died.”

Denied timely medical assistance

She further claimed that her child died as she was denied timely medical assistance.

The woman also urged the CM to take appropriate action against the culprits.

Inquiry underway

The Jharkhand Police has taken cognizance of the incident and the Jamshedpur SSP has been asked to inquire into the matter.

