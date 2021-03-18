Muslim scholars condemn Rizvi; declare to work against dowry

Hyderabad: Ulema-e-Nizamia (Scholars of Jamia Nizamia), an organization of those who acquired higher studies at the 135 years old Islamic seminary, has invited the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to help remove the misunderstanding in regard to Islam.

The UeNO, or the scholars, have also decided to put an end to the practice of dowry, which is rampant among the Muslim community. “Dowry is haram (impermissible) in Islam. Then how come Muslims indulge in its practice?” asked Dr Abdul Majeed, a senior member of the UeNO.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Ulema-e-Nizamia said that the VHP has been trying to fan hatred against the Muslim community, by raising issues which have long been settled in the country.

“Against the backdrop of a person, Waseem Rizvi, submitting a PIL in the Supreme Court, the feelings against Muslims are on the rise. Since VHP has also adopted similar line against the Muslims and their religion we would like to invite the Organisation to sit down with us and debate contentious issues,” said the UeNO.

The body added that there is scope for talking between both sides and coming to an understanding between each other. A representative of Ulema-e-Nizamia, Mohammad Javeed Naqshbandi, lashed out at Waseem Rizvi and the Vishva Hindu Parishad for slandering Quranic verses and saying that they promote terrorism.

Dr. Abdul Majeed, a senior representative of Ulema-e-Nizamia, said his concerns over growing Islamophobia and said, “Islam is a Deen (socio-religious order) of Justice. Those who study Islam in an unbiased way without any preconceptions will know the real Islam and maybe even get attracted to it.”

Dr Majeed further invited the the VHP, which has often raised objections and regarding certain verses in the Quran, to come and have an open intellectual discussion with them.

Announcement regarding Jahez (dowry)

Syed Taufeequllah Bukhari, who also addressed the press conference, stated that the body will do everything it can to spread awareness on the Lanat (curse) of Jahez (dowry). “We will launch campaign a against the evils of dowry from the pulpit of Masjids from Friday (tomorrow) throughout India,” he added