Muslim scholars played pivotal role in India’s Independence: Mushtaq Malik

Hyderabad: The president of the Muslim Youth Movement, Mohammed Mushtaq said that the Muslim scholars had played a pivotal role in liberating the country from the yoke of British colonialism. “Had they not been on the forefront of the independence movement, the country would not have been gained its independence for the next hundred years.”

Mohammad Mushtaq Malik was speaking in a seminar titled “Muslim Scholars Role in India’s Independence Battle” held in the office of the Muslim Youth Movement office in Azampura, Hyderabad.

Malik exhorted the parents to apprise the children about Muslim’s role in India’s independence movement.

He said that there is a deliberate attempt to obliterate history. Like Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla too had sacrificed his life for the country’s Independence.

“Muslims fought the independence battle for India and not for Pakistan,” Malik said.

Malid further said, “Muslims made India ‘golden bird’ as known in history by maintaining communal harmony and efficient rule. The country witnessed the economic boom during their rule which attracted the British and other colonial powers to India. India’s GDP during the Muslim Rule was one-fourth of the world’s GDP which, unfortunately, is running in negative currently due to sheer mismanagement and communal disharmony.”

“After the mutiny of 1857, the British viceroy was instructed by the British government to kill Muslims with cap and beard as a result of which within 3 days, 27000 Muslim scholars were either hanged or shot dead,” Malik said.

Mufti Merajuddin Abrar, the Dean of Jamia Anwar ul Huda said, “Muslims like Abdul Kalam, Dr Zakir Hussain, and many such luminaries contributed in every sphere of life in the country. Muslims are not second-class citizens of this country. They are as much a stakeholder as anyone else as our forefathers fought hard to liberate the country from the colonialism.”

Dr Aleem Khan Falaki, president of the Social Reform Society said that the Muslims should bid goodbye to sectarianism and focus to end the evils of dowry and other such practices. Muslims need new political leadership to counter the narrative of the communal Hindutva forces.

Those present on the occasions were Hafiz Abdul Hafiz Shakeel, Advocate Mirza Ali Baig, TRS senior leader Abdul Haq Qamar, M A Ghaffar, Syed Abdul Rahim and others. Mujahid Mustafa conducted the meeting.