Muslim Shabban announces maintenance for Moinabad victim’s sister

Hyderabad: President Tahreek Muslim Shabban and Chairman Joint Action Committee for Restoration of Secretariat Mosques Muhammad Mushtaq Malik has demanded that the government conduct unbiased probe into the Moinabad rape and murder case and put the accused Madhu Yadav to trial and save its secular image from getting tarnished.

Addressing a press conference at the office of Shabban at Azampura, Muhammad Mushtaq Malik expressed sorrow over the incident and said a few months ago similar incident occurred with a veterinary doctor. Then most of the cabinet ministers had reached the house of the victim and assured justice to the family but unfortunately in Moinabad incident no one talked to the family members of the victim.

He questioned on the investigation made by the police in Moinabad case and said the fresh FIR has not been disclosed after registering case under Nirbhaya Act. It seems that police is trying to hide or suppress some facts, he said. It is the responsibility of the police to tighten noose around the culprit, but after seeing the FIR, it becomes clear that the behaviour of police is based on double standards. He alleged that police is trying to protect the accused, though as per the FIR, the deceased sister claimed that Madhu Yadav outraged the modesty of the deceased and tried to hide his crime by killing her.

During the press conference, Muhammad Mushtaq Malik announced that the Muslim Shabban will take the responsibility of victim’s sister and will give maintenance for her. He said the Tahreek will provide ration, religious education to the girl and will also bear the expenses of her marriage.

Former corporator of Yaqutpura Bilal offered Rs 50000 for the purpose. He wondered why the top police officials who tweet every petty thing are avoiding tweeting the fresh FIR against the accused.

Muhammad Mushtaq Malik said until the Moinabad case is resolved and the victim gets justice, Tahreek will continue its protest. He also warned to intensify the protest in future if justice is not provided it to the victim.

Source: Siasat news