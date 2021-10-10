Muslim Shabban delegation visits mosque at Kothapet fruit market

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Tehreek Muslim Shabban led by its founder Muhammad Mushtaq Malik visited a 17-year-old Mosque at the Kothapet fruit market. Malik demanded to know why police officials are reportedly obstructing devotees from offerings prayer in the mosque.

He claimed that the police is recording names of people. Mushtaq Malik said, “Mosque at Kothapet fruit market was established 17 years ago with the permission of the Market Committee. About 200 to 300 devotees regularly offer prayers in the mosque, and on Friday the number goes upto 2000. The police is obstructing devotees and not allowing anyone with their vehicles to go to the Mosque.”

According to the 2001 Society Act, the mosque was duly registered with Telangana Society office. “There seems to be a conspiracy to demolish the mosque”, Malik said.

The President of the Muslim organisation said that the mosque was duly established as per the prevailing Rule with the permission of the Market Committee. “Now the government wants to build a hospital on the market land and hence it is the duty of the government to safeguard the mosque”, Malik said.

Other prominent members of the delegation were: Abdul Haq, Shakeel advocate, Hafiz Sultan Mujahid, Mohammed Mehboob, Faisal Ahmed, Toufeeq and others.