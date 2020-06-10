Muslim students appearing for exams made to sit separately

INDORE: A case of religious discrimination is reported in a school in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Hindi language-daily Dainik Dopahar reports, Muslim students appearing for class XII Board exams in the “Bangali School” located in Navlakha area of Indore denied entry in examination halls.

Instead, the students were allowed to write their papers in a make-shift arrangement on the veranda during this extreme hot weather.

The repeated requests by their parents went unheeded.

The newspaper report added the Muslims students coming from red zone areas were stopped by the school staff while many Hindu examinees were allotted designated seats in halls.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, many such incidents took place where members of the Muslim community were portrayed as super-spreaders of COVID-19 following the Tablighi Jamaat incident in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March.

