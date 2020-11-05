Muslim voters turn out for Joe Biden in record breaking numbers

Washington: An exit poll revealed that 70 percent of the one million American Muslims who participated in 2020 US elections, voted for Joe Biden.

“US Muslim voters turned out in record-breaking numbers in Tuesday’s election,” said the council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“CAIR would like to thank the more than one million American Muslim voters who turned out in record-breaking numbers this election cycle,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

CAIR said: “The poll was conducted using an independent automated call survey provider and asked two questions to the registered voters: Did you vote in the Presidential election? and Which presidential candidate did you vote for?”

Out of 844 registered Muslim voter households, 84 percent reported that they voted in the election. The poll said 69 percent of their registered Muslim voters voted for Biden and 17 percent for President Donald Trump.

Muslim voters were expected to play an important role in the election, particularly with the large Arab Muslim population in Michigan, a key battleground state.

Arab News reported this week this week how Arab Americans in particular have consistently had some of the highest turnouts at polls among ethnic communities.

Another Arab American Institute (AAI) survey before the election revealed that 59 percent of Arab Americans supported Biden while 35 percent backed Trump.

Arab Americans and Muslims have previously supported both parties, Republicans because of their support of family values and religious freedom, and the Democrats because of more liberal policies towards immigration.

It noted that Trump received 4 percent more support of the Muslim vote, compared to the 2016 election, in which then he received a 13 percent.