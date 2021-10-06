Muslim warrior smashed Somnath idol: Taliban

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th October 2021 2:31 pm IST
Muslim warrior smashed Somnath idol: Taliban
Taliban Top Leader Anas Haqqani (Right)

New Delhi: In a provocative act, Taliban top leader Anas Haqqani has glorified Mahmud Ghaznavi and his act of breaking the Somnath temple idol.

Haqqani visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he glorified Ghaznavi who had demolished the Somnath idol in the past. The tweet has caused an uproar on social media for its provocative contents.

Also Read
5.9 magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan, 3 people injured

“Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath,” Anas Haqqani said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

Mahmud Ghaznavi demolished the Somnath temple in Gujarat. He had attacked India 17 times.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button