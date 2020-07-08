Muslim woman sues Starbucks for “ISIS”racial slur

A 19-year-old Muslim woman has claimed that a barista at Starbucks wrote 'ISIS' on her coffee cup instead of her name.

By SM Bilal Updated: July 08, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Washington: Aftermath George Floyd’s death, Massive protests against racism in America were witnessed at a large scale, but still the trend of racial discrimination seems to continue.

In the latest incident the famous Starbucks coffee shop had allegedly racially abused a Muslim woman by in-scripting “ISIS” on the coffee cup. Aishah, a Muslim woman, ordered coffee at a Starbucks barista in St. Paul, Minnesota, this month. She was shocked for a moment when she received a cup of coffee with “ISIS” mark.

Speaking about this, Aishah said, ‘I have repeated my name many times with the intention of not having a mask on the face. Yet they wrote ‘ISIS’. The name Aishah is not new. Often a listening parent.

They did this intentionally, I was very angry when I saw ISIS written on the coffee cup.This is an event that has undermined the reputation of Muslims across the world. I am not convinced if this is the way people behave nowadays. This is unfair and racial treatment, ‘said Aishah.

The management did not regret and informed it as a minor mistake. Later the Muslim woman was given another cup of coffee and $ 25 as a gift. But these actions did not dampen her anger.

Aishah has filed a discrimination suite at Starbucks Shop. The shop ownership issued a statement. It said it was not a deliberate act. ‘We are investigating this matter. However we believe, that this is not a deliberate act, we shall try not to repeat the incidents in future. We will take action against the staff responsible for this, the management added.

