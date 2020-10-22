Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower, called ‘dirty Arabs’

Paris: Amid rising tensions in France following the beheading of a teacher, two Muslim women were “stabbed repeatedly” under the Eiffel Tower. Their veils were torn and they were called “dirty Arabs”.
Two women attacked Kenza and Amel after asking the ladies to control their dogs as they walked by the Eiffel Tower along with their families.
Kenza, who was stabbed six times, was rushed to a local hospital with a punctured lung, while Amel hands received injuries and needed surgery.
The victims were Algerian origin and were wearing hijab. They were in the park with seven of their relatives, including four children who were horrified over the attack.
The attackers who were white women, both 22, were arrested and held on suspicion of attempted murder, reported New York Post. The white women, who appeared to be drunk, told the victims to “go back to your country”. They tore off victim’s veils during the attack.
Over 5 million Muslims live in France. But of late a sharp rise in Islamophobia has been witnessed caused by a government clampdown on mosques and Muslim organizations.