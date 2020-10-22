Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower, called ‘dirty Arabs’

Paris: Amid rising tensions in France following the beheading of a teacher, two Muslim women were “stabbed repeatedly” under the Eiffel Tower. Their veils were torn and they were called “dirty Arabs”.

Two women attacked Kenza and Amel after asking the ladies to control their dogs as they walked by the Eiffel Tower along with their families.

Paris attack: Two Muslim woman are stabbed under the Eiffel Tower https://t.co/gIMKMjtiwu — Sara Sherbaji (@likeplastic_) October 21, 2020

Kenza, who was stabbed six times, was rushed to a local hospital with a punctured lung, while Amel hands received injuries and needed surgery.

Two Muslim women stabbed under the Eiffel Tower.



Attacker yelled, “Dirty Arabs!”



Will the media call this a terrorist attack? No!



Will members of his religion become targets of suspicion and law enforcement? No!



Blatant double standards here, folks!https://t.co/KWmRxz5rLS — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) October 21, 2020

The victims were Algerian origin and were wearing hijab. They were in the park with seven of their relatives, including four children who were horrified over the attack.

Two Muslim women were stabbed on Sunday 18/10 near the Eiffel Tower in France. they were insulted by shouting “dirty Arab”, “take off your veil”. No outrage, no hashtags or it doesn't suit your agenda. pic.twitter.com/RXnTrKJUPh — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 21, 2020

The attackers who were white women, both 22, were arrested and held on suspicion of attempted murder, reported New York Post. The white women, who appeared to be drunk, told the victims to “go back to your country”. They tore off victim’s veils during the attack.

Two Muslim women were just stabbed nearly to death by two white women in France under the Eiffel Tower



"dirty arabs. Go back to your country"



This was not covered by the media let alone called TERRORISM



– NO HASHTAG. NO TREND.



– NO GOV. POLICING/ SURVEILLANCE OF WHITE PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/tN4HmNCVgU — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 21, 2020

Over 5 million Muslims live in France. But of late a sharp rise in Islamophobia has been witnessed caused by a government clampdown on mosques and Muslim organizations.