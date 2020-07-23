Communal attack on 3 youngsters at Langar Houz

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:35 am IST
Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: Miscreants attacked three Muslim youth leaving them injured on Tuesday night at Hashim Nagar, Langar Houz.

According to sources, Shaikh Haji was passing by Hashim Nagar area on his motor cycle on Tuesday night when Maishwar Singh and his two friends Surya Goud and Uday Goud stopped him and asked his name.

On learning that he is a Muslim, they attacked Haji with stone leaving him injured. Haji called Ismail and Mohammed Khan who were passing by for help but the miscreants attacked them too.

Meanwhile, police vehicle reached the spot and took miscreants into custody. Haji was shifted to a government hospital.

A case has been registered against the miscreants and investigations are ongoing.

Source: Siasat News
