Muslim youth beaten to death by 10 people in UP’s Shamli district

By PTI|   Published: 11th September 2021 11:50 am IST
Muzaffarnagar: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 10 people when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district on Friday, police said.

Sameer was at the bus stand when he got into a fight with the group, but the reason being it could not be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report. One of them has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

A search is on for the absconding accused, Mishra said.

The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

According to the complaint lodged by Sameer’s family, the incident took place when he was on his way back home. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctors.

