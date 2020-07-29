Muslim youth cremated after being denied burial

Vishakapatnam:  A family of a 22-year old Muslim youth in Vishakapatnam was forced to cremate the dead body after they were denied permission at various burial grounds. The burial grounds refused to allow the family to conduct final rites fearing that the man died of COVID-19.

The incident happened on July 22, but only came into the limelight on Tuesday (July 28) after an advocate informed the AP state Waqf Board regarding the same.

The family of the deceased mentioned that they visited at least 10-12 burial grounds but in vain. They were turned away by the burial grounds on a similar suspicion that the man might have died of COVID-19.

Eventually, the youth was cremated against the custom, in a Hindu burial ground at Gnanapuram.

Meanwhile, the AP state Waqf board ordered the managements of all waqf institutions to not obstruct, prevent or deny burial of any Muslim dead body, including those who died of COVID-19.

