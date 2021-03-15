Muslim youth from MH ‘infiltrating’ into Bhainsa, alleges BJP

Hyderabad: Alleging that the police in Bhainsa has been biased against the “majority community” (read, Hindus) after the communal flare-up that transpired on March 7, leaders from the BJP’s Telangana unit shot-off a letter to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, asking her to intervene.

Shockingly, among its list of demands to governor Soundararajan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also asked the state government to keep a “strict vigil on those who are infiltrating into Telangana from neighbouring Maharashtra, especially the minority community people, with an intent to create disturbances in Bhainsa town”.

The BJP, in its letter signed by state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others, has also asked the governor to withdraw all cases filed against “Hindu youth”.

However, the choice of words of the party is appalling to say the least, given that it is calling Indian citizens from a different state infiltrators. As per the Indian constitution, citizens have the fundamental right to move as they please in any part of the country. That someone indulges in crimes or any other illegal incident is a different matter.

The party’s letter has also asked the state to “beef” up its intelligence to prevent “anti-national elements” from entering campus.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders handing over a letter to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asking her to intervene in the Bhainsa violence case.

The letter from the BJP has also demanded that the police not take “innocent” people into custody, especially Hindu youth, who according to the BJP tried to protect themselves. It also alleged that leaders from the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have been “spreading hate” in Bhainsa, due to its “proximity” with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

On March 7, a communal incident led to violence yet again in Bhainsa town, Nirmal district, after some youth reportedly disturbed a locality with their loud motorcycles. Bhainsa, which has about 50% Muslims, has always been tense, and communal clashes have become the norm there.

In the March 7 flare-up, shops and homes were set on fire, leading to many getting injured. After the incident, over 100 people were taken into custody, while 12 persons had been injured. Some of those who suffered injuries were also sent to Hyderabad for treatment.

The BJP has also alleged that the police in Bhainsa has not been able to work “dispassionately” due to “political interference”, essentially meaning that the ruling TRS and the AIMIM have been preventing the cops from doing their job.

It has also asked the governor to seek a detailed report into the matter. The letter also said that BJP leaders were writing to Soundararajan as it had no other option.