Muslim youth killed, another injured by Hindutva goons in Karnataka

Karnataka: Two Muslim youth were attacked by goons of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday evening in Gadag district.

The youths were identified as 21-year-old Shamsheer, and, 19-year-old Sameer who succumbed to his injuries at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Shamsheer continues to remain critical at a hospital in Hubli.

The incident occurred as Sameer and Shamsheer were returning home when a group of miscreants halted their bike at the Naragund State Bank and attacked the two with sharp weapons.

Mueen Magadi, a local human rights activist shared a video of the incident on Twitter, which was caught on a CCTV camera, nearby.

Magadi also shared a video of the former secretary of Nargund Taluk, Sanju Nalvade, where he can be heard giving genocide calls against Muslims. It is to be noted that the speech was made in presence of the police.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, a resident of Gadag district said, “RSS men stabbed Sameer’s chest with a knife. They also attacked Sahmseer with a deadly weapon,”.

The youths were allegedly attacked soon after a meeting was organised by the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal in Naragund where anti-muslim slogans were raised.

According to Magadi, a complaint has been filed with the police, but no action or arrests have been made so far.

