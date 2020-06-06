Muslims are considered as villains in ‘new India’: Iltija Mufti

Jammu: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday asserted that Muslims in India are living in fear & perpetually having to look over one’s shoulder. She claimed that Muslims are accused of causing every problem that ails the nation.

She took to twitter to condemn the allegations that Muslims are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant in Kerala. It has been falsely claimed that the pregnant elephant was deliberately killed in Malappuram, a Muslim dominated district. While the fact is that the incident took place at Palakkad.

Iltija lamented that Muslims are shown as villains in this new apartheid system. She wrote on her twitter handle: “Being Muslim in new (India) is to live in fear & perpetually having to look over one’s shoulder.From wilfully spreading COVID to brutally killing an elephant,we are accused of being root cause of every problem that ails the nation. In this new apartheid system, muslims are villains”

