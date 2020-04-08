Muslims asked not to visit graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat

Aligarh: The chief mufti of Aligarh has asked Muslims not to visit graveyards and mosques on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the country-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a video shared on social media, Mufti Khalid Hamid said that visiting the graves of departed loved ones is a traditional practice among followers of Islam.

However, in view of the pandemic this practice of offering prayers in mosques for the departed souls “should not be followed in the present circumstances”.

The mufti said, “Everybody has to perform these rituals at home and under no circumstances should anyone carry the erroneous impression that such rituals are mandated to be carried out only in graveyards and mosques”.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8-9 this year. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards and offer prayers in memory of their loved ones.

The chief mufti has also strictly warned against the practice of bursting fire crackers on the occasion.

“There is no need to celebrate the occasion by putting up decorative lights as this a tradition which has crept in among followers of Islam recently,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board had on Tuesday decided to close down all graveyards in view of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.