Muslims asked to boycott property survey done by Telangana govt.

Hyderabad: President Millat-e-Islamia Maulana Husamuddin Saani Jaffer Pasha appealed Muslims to boycott property and land survey being under undertaken by the Telangana government. He termed the said survey as another form of NRC and NPR. Speaking to media persons, Jaffer Pasha sought clarification by the government and said Muslims should not fill the form until the government give clarification in this connection.

Maulana said that the name of the owner is sufficient in case of property and land survey but details of family members are being sought. He asked what is the need of Aadhar and phone numbers of the family members. He wondered whether government is preparing a shajrah (pedigree) of every household?

Calling the seeking of details such as passport number and bank account number as unnecessary, Jaffer Pasha took a jibe asking Modi government had promised Rs 15 lakhs in bank accounts, would KCR government also deposit amount in the bank accounts?

Maulana dubbed the survey as another form of NRC and NPR and said people are made fool by the government. He asked Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao to focus on his own responsibilities and do not take interest in the things which are none of his business.

Saying that municipal elections are on the cards, he warned that Muslims would have to take a decision if the government continues such attitude. Muslims would be forced to take a decision whether to support the government or oppose it. He sought government’s clarification on the survey.

Mufti Abdul Mughanni Mazahari said seeking of personal details in the survey seems to be part of NRC. Not only Muslims but people of other religions also have objection on the survey. He termed it as a step towards CAA, NRC and NPR.

Why citizens need to share Aadhar details for #Dharani portal Registration to private agencies.

Is it not against the supreme court ruling. Is it not "Unlawful" pic.twitter.com/sYlUlcyNJS — chanduboorla (@chandu_boorla) October 5, 2020

Mufti Ghayas Rahman was also present on the occasion.

Source: Siasat news