Muslims call for French goods boycott to protest caricatures

Dubai: Muslims in the Middle East and beyond on Monday broadened their calls for boycotts of French products and protests, as a clash over depictions of the Prophet and the limits of free speech intensified.

Kuwaiti stores pulled French yogurts and bottles of sparkling water from their shelves, Qatar University cancelled a French culture week, and calls to stay away from the Carrefour grocery store chain were trending on social media in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Protests have been held in Turkey and the Gaza Strip and are being planned in Pakistan.

The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the prophet in class has once again ignited a debate over such depictions which Muslims consider blasphemous.

The growing confrontation is raising political tensions between France and some Muslim-majority nations and could put pressure on French companies.

The teacher, who was killed by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, has been heralded at home as a national symbol of France’s dearly-held secular ideals and its rejection of any whiff of religious intrusion in public spheres.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vigorously defended such depictions as protected under the right to free speech. At a memorial for the teacher last week, Macron said: We won’t renounce the caricatures.

On Sunday, he appeared to double down. In tweets published in both Arabic and English, he wrote: We will not give in, ever. He added, however, that France does not accept hate speech and respects all differences.

His government plans a bill aimed at rooting out what Macron calls Islamist separatism, which he contends has created a parallel culture in France, one that rejects French laws and norms.

While he blamed some of this separatism on France’s brutal colonial past in North Africa, he was quoted as saying Islam is “a religion that is in crisis all over the world” and that Muslim positions are “hardening.”

Macron’s stance has drawn anger from both everyday people and some political leaders in the Muslim world.

On Monday, hashtags in Arabic on Twitter calling for French boycotts were trending high. Qatar University postponed its French cultural week indefinitely, saying its administration views insults to Islam and its symbols as unacceptable.

In Kuwait, several stores had removed French products like Kiri cheese, Perrier sparkling water and Activia yogurt from their shelves.

The owner of Carrefour stores in the Middle East issued a statement saying the brand is a fully owned and operated business of the United Arab Emirates-based Majid Al Futtaim.

The company said it understands there is some concern among consumers across the region but noted that it employs 37,000 people and is proud to be from the region and for the region.

Others on Twitter criticized what they said is France’s hypocrisy and bias against Muslims.

One cartoon widely shared put forth the argument that caricatures of Muslims are defended in The West as a fair game under freedom of speech protections, while caricatures of Jews are labelled hate speech.

In France, a law aimed at addressing the country’s role during Nazi occupation specifically mentions that anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial are crimes, but it can also be used to prosecute anti-Muslim discrimination or hate speech, in general.

Egypt’s top cleric, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, who is also the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s highest seat of learning, condemned what he said was a systematic campaign aimed at dragging Islam into political conflicts and discord.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been the most vocal on the political front, saying Macron needed his head examined and had lost his way. France responded by recalling its ambassador to Turkey.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said the French leader chose to encourage anti-Muslim sentiment and deliberately provoke Muslims by encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam. Pakistan also summoned the French ambassador to protest Macron’s condoning of the caricatures.

Amid the political barbs, neither Erdogan nor Khan has publicly condemned the killing of the French teacher.

While many Muslims lament the expectation that they must condemn terrorist attacks they see as having nothing to do with Islam or its values, the general secretariat of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation was among several bodies and groups that have denounced the killing.

Some intellectuals in the Muslim world have questioned those who are only outraged by the cartoons: Diana Moukalled, a Lebanese writer and co-editor of the independent Daraj news site, criticized how some people appear to be more offended by the cartoons than by the beheading of the French teacher.

Muslim scholars have condemned the caricatures, but some also sought to curb swelling anger.

Saudi Arabia’s senior council of clerics issued a statement saying that defamation of the Prophet only serves extremists who want to spread hatred. While denouncing insults against Islam, the clerics also cited the prophet’s mercy, justice, tolerance in their statement.

Boycotted French products in #Jordan

Several Arab trade associations have announced the boycott of French products, #Boycott_French_Products #फ्रांस_माफी_मांग pic.twitter.com/mi5g5DFsDp — shahin khan (@khangirl_123) October 26, 2020

I am proud to be Muslim and heartly support this hashtag. #फ्रांस_माफी_मांग



Please Tweet and Retweet this hashtag. pic.twitter.com/2WHtfbcmBi — Nisha N.Ansari (@NishaNAnsari1) October 26, 2020

Ehem… Ehem…

This is how a Restaurant in kuwait Welcomes the customers.🔥🔥😂#boycottfrance



#फ्रांस_माफी_मांगpic.twitter.com/HgOwFg6hHo — Shakir Hussain (@Shakir_Hussain0) October 26, 2020

Freedom of expression does not mean that you have got the freedom to dabble in the glory of the prophet. Then we also have freedom, we call French ruler @EmmanuelMacron a dog.#Boycott_French_Products#फ्रांस_माफी_मांग pic.twitter.com/zgghb1Nnwj — Shamim Eqbual Khan (@PeaceEqbual1) October 26, 2020

Source: PTI