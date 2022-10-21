Muslims can never vote for BJP, they can never trust people who worship Godse: SP MLA

Sambhal (UP): Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mehmood has claimed that Muslims can never vote for the BJP “since they can never trust people who worship Nathuram Godse”, the man who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi.

He also accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi of being the “B team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Referring to the recent meeting the BJP held with Pasmanda Muslims in Lucknow, Mehmood said on Thursday, “A true Muslim can never vote for the BJP. This is because the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) can never be of Muslims. Muslims can never trust people who worship Godse the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.”

He alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is afraid of central agencies like the CBI and ED “which is why she never speaks against the BJP”.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) is the only party that is fighting the BJP,” he claimed.