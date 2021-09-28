Muslims come together to save temple in New Delhi

New Delhi: A concerned group of Muslim residents of Jamia Nagar approached the High Court to halt further damage of a small temple in the locality. A part of the dharamshala next to the only temple in the locality was reportedly demolished and levelled overnight to be encroached upon by miscreants/builders.

According to a Times of India report on September 27Muslims, after the court’s order on September 24, temple gates were locked and a Quick Response Team was formed and at least 3 policemen were stationed outside the 50-year-old temple on the 26th of September.

In their plea to the High Court the residents of Noor Nagar area cited the layout of the area clearly marking the area of the mandir. Fouzal Azeem, the committee head, alleged that a part of the mandir and a building was demolished to create flats, which was illegal.

They also alleged that the builder not only wanted to encroach the land but also earn money by creating communal tension in the locality. They urged the court to direct the Municipal corporation and police to protect it. “Noor Nagar is a huge area with a dense muslim population and a few non-muslims. it is important to submit that both the communities have been living here with love, affection and brotherhood. However the builder/miscreants are trying to disturb brotherhood and harmony among the communities” claimed the plea filed to the court via advocate Nitin Saluja, according to the TOI report.

Residents also stated that calls were made to the police and the South Delhi municipal corporation who took no action forcing them to approach the court.

The municipal corporation clarified that no orders for demolition were given or authorized, upon being questioned about the razing of the dharmashala. It added that no sign of construction was found upon inspection of the area but the police had been informed since it was a case of law and order.

Police assured the court that it would ensure that there was no encroachment on the temple premises and it would be preserved and protected.

“The area depicted as mandir in the layout plan is protected and maintained as a mandir and no encroachment by any miscreant is permitted on the same,” concluded the court in an order to police officials and the South Delhi municipal corporation.