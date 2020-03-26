Muslims condemn Kabul attack, show solidarity with Sikh brothers

Hyderabad: President All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM or MMM) on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack in Kabul on a Sikh Gurudwara in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured. Expressing deep sympathies he took to twitter saying: “My heart weeps to see the video of the blood of peaceful #Sikh worshipers killed by terrorists in terror attack on #KabulGurdwara being washed away. These terrorists are followers of Satan; have nothing to do with Islam & are indeed against human values.”
Saying that it has nothing to do with Islam or humanity, Vice Chancellor Nalsar University Faizan Mustafa tweeted: “While the whole world is fighting for survival, some inane people who have nothing to do with either Islam or humanity have time to attack a Gurudwara in Kabul and kill people.Sikhs have been doing remarkable humanitarian work in the entire world and they do not deserve this.”
Social Activist Youtuber Wali Rahmani also slammed the attacks. He tweeted: “What a great loss! 25 people from the sikh community have been killed in a deadly attack on the Gurdwara. I am in a shock.”
Replying to Wali Rahmani’s tweet, many Muslims expressed solidarity with Sikh brothers.
One Ashfaq wrote: “Allah will not forgive anyone who takes life of innocent peoples. I stand with the families of all my Sikh brothers who died in this massacre.”
Ayesha tweeted: “I stand with the families of all my sikh brothers who died in this massacre. May Allah help all those are in trouble and Allah will not forgive anyone who take life of innocent people.”
On Wednesday, at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.
The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.
