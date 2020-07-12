Muslims donate tonnes of wheat to langar at Golden Temple

Sangrur: Muslim families of Malerkotla, Punjab set an example of communal harmony by donating 33 tonnes of wheat to langar located at Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Langar was facing lack of supply of ration

As per the reports, the authorities that manage the langar were facing the problem due to a lack of supply of ration. In order to help them during difficult times, the families came forward.

Talking to media persons, Dr. Naseer Akhtar, president, Sikh Muslim Sanjha Foundation said that the decision to help the langar was taken after the foundation came to know about the problem. A donation of around Rs. 1.5 lakh was received in 22 days, he added.

Two truck full of wheat bags sent

The foundation sent two truck full of wheat bags. The trucks were flagged off by Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Ranjit Singh and Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi, businessman and philanthropist.

More such donations are expected in the coming days.

Expressing views over the decision to help the langar, SP Manjit Singh Brar appreciated the residents of Malerkotla for setting an example of communal harmony.