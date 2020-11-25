Muslims from India expanding their Influence in the US Elections

Muslims to Flip the Senate Democratic (MFSD), a newly formed nationwide alliance of Muslim activists has announced that they will be working with Muslim Delegates and Allies under Nadia Ahmad and Hanieh Jodat Barnes to increase the voter turn out in the Georgia Senate elections.

There will be daily phone banks to reach Georgia voters, said Dr Shaik Ubaid, the National Co-chair of MFSD. “Soon our volunteers will be traveling to Georgia to knock on the doors. We want to strengthen civil rights and human rights as well as the rule of law and environmental friendly policies which will not be possible if the Senate is controlled by the Trump Republicans, said Dr Ubaid.

For the Democrats to win the control of the Senate they will have to win the runoff elections on both the seats in Georgia. The runoff election became necessary after the candidates to both the Senate seats could not cross the 50% mark as required by the Georgia state law.

Earlier Dr Ubaid had led an alliance called Alliance to Save and Protect America from Infiltration by Religious Extremists which led to the defeat of extremist sponsored candidates in the US Congress elections such as Sri P Kulkarni in Houston and Rishi Tandon in California.

In the American presidential election Muslim vote played an important part in the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia and possibly in Georgia and Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden won narrowly over Donald Trump.

“ Muslims are now trying to work with the Biden transition team to make sure that RSS supported individuals such as Amit Jani and Sonal Shah are not given important positions in the Biden administration,“ said Masood Rab of ASPAIRE