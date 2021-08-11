Muslims have only 22 percent share in minority schools: NCPCR report

New Delhi: Muslim minority schools form 22.75% of the total minority schools according to a research report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR found that the Christian educational institutions comprised 71.9 6 percent of the total minority institutions.

The purpose of the report is to provide quality education to students of minority communities. In the report, it was found that Muslim minorities’ schools form a mere 22.75 percent of the total minority institutions in the country.

The non-minority students’ population is 62.50 percent of the total students’ population while the minority students population is 37.50 percent.

According to the report, the Sikh student population is 9.7% while their contribution in minority schools is 1.54 percent.

Similarly, the Buddhist student population is 3.38 percent while their contribution in minority schools is 0.48 percent.

The jain student population is 1.90 % while their contribution in minority schools is 1.56 % and likewise, the Parsi student population is 0.03% while their contribution in minority institutions is 0.38 percent.