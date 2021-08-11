Muslims have only 22 percent share in minority schools: NCPCR report

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 11th August 2021 2:55 pm IST
NCPCR
NCPCR

New Delhi: Muslim minority schools form 22.75% of the total minority schools according to a research report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).  The NCPCR found that the Christian educational institutions comprised 71.9 6 percent of the total minority institutions.

The purpose of the report is to provide quality education to students of minority communities. In the report, it was found that Muslim minorities’ schools form a mere 22.75 percent of the total minority institutions in the country.

The non-minority students’ population is  62.50 percent of the total students’ population while the minority students population is 37.50 percent.

MS Education Academy

According to the report, the Sikh student population is 9.7% while their contribution in minority schools is 1.54 percent.

Similarly, the Buddhist student population is 3.38 percent while their contribution in minority schools is 0.48 percent.

The jain student population is 1.90 % while their contribution in minority schools is 1.56 % and likewise, the  Parsi student population is 0.03% while their contribution in minority institutions is 0.38 percent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button