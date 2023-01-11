Muslims in India are free and secure: Bareilvi

Reacting to a statement made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that Muslims in India need not live in fear, the cleric said: "Muslims are secure and do not fear anyone or anything.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th January 2023 7:31 pm IST
IANS

Bareilly: President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has said that the Muslims in India are secure and live in a free atmosphere.

Reacting to a statement made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that Muslims in India need not live in fear, the cleric said: “Muslims are secure and do not fear anyone or anything.

Those leaders who are trying to inculcate fear among Muslims, are neither well wishers of the community or the country.”

Also Read
Muslims must abandon ‘boisterous rhetoric of supremacy’: Mohan Bhagwat

Bareilvi added that the Sunni-Sufi-Bareilvi community is a majority, and the Centre and state governments should ensure their participation in the government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button