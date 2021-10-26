Muslims living in better condition after formation of Telangana: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has said that the Muslims’ standard of living has improved after the formation of Telangana State.

He said that during the past seven years, several welfare schemes have been implemented for minorities.

While speaking at the TRS Plenary session at HITEX, the Home Minister expressed these views. He also congratulated the Chief Minister KCR on getting elected unopposed for the 9th time as the president of the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi party.

He also referred KCR to as the Mahatma of Telangana because like the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, he had also led a non-violence agitation for a separate Telangana State.

He added that KCR achieved the Telangana statehood after 14 years of determination and struggle.

Further, he said after the formation of Telangana, KCR has led and governed the state by introducing welfare schemes for every caste in the state. KCR has become a role model Chief Minister of the country, he said.

Mahmood Ali said the state government has sanctioned Rs.1606.39 crores for the minorities in the 2021-22 financial year of which Rs.765.31 crores have been released. He reminded that a total of Rs.6644.26 crores have been spent by the state government in the past seven years of TRS rule for the promotion, welfare, and development of the minorities whereas during the Congress tenure of 10 years only Rs.925 crores were sanctioned.

The Home Minister said that to improve the literacy rate among the minorities, a total of 204 minority residential schools have been set up in which 1,14,440 students are studying. The state government has also released Rs.12.53 crores as the tuition fees for the training of the 500 minority IAS and IPS aspirants.

He further noted that Rs.389 crores were also released towards the reimbursement of the fees for nearly 9,23,704 minority students.

Mahmood Ali said for the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, a sum of Rs.1534.16 crores was distributed among 1,95,825 eligible girls’ beneficiaries. For the Imams and Muezzins of the mosques, Rs.293.59 crores were sanctioned, he said.

He noted that after the formation of the Telangana State, Urdu was recognized as the second official language in all the districts of the state.