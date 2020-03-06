Muslim marriages in Hyderabad: COVID fear impacts celebrations

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Muslim marriages in Hyderabad are getting impacted due to the fear of Coronavirus, also known as COVID.

Low guest participation

Due to the virus scare, people are not attending wedding functions to avoid gatherings.

MA Azeem, a wedding stage decorator informed that people are either preferring to avoid attending marriage function or leaving function hall immediately after conveying their wishes.

Increase in wastage

Apart from low guest participation, wastage in the marriages increased drastically as people are avoiding consuming chicken due to the rumours.

In Hyderabad, 1200-1500 marriages take place in the months of Rajab and Shabaan. With the increasing virus scare, it is expected that guest participation will go down further.

After reviewing the trends, managements of function halls are advising organizers to start the program as early as possible to avoid crowding.