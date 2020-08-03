Muslims must become self-reliant in economic & educational fields: Mubin Khyrdi

Gulbarga: Well known educational personality of Gulbarga Mr Mubin Khyrdi in a press statement said Babri Masjid was demolished by using religious fanaticism to gain political mileage. Using the same strategy elections of several states were also won.

Now it is high time that the Muslims instead of relying upon political parties, must form national level economic and educational institutions so that they can excel in the fields of education and economy, otherwise we will always be just exploited as a community.

The biggest weapon of the Jews today is education and wealth. Muslims should learn a lesson from the ayah of Holy Quran in which they are urged to use wisdom and those who do not use their wisdom have been dubbed as a dumb animal.

Hence, Muslims should learn a lesson from the Holy Quran and establish economic and educational institutions at national level for their own security and bright future of their coming generations, so that the coming generations could live in peace with respect. Otherwise the community will be exploited by small politicians for their cheap political gains and due to lack of awareness, the community will not be able to differentiate between justice and injustice.

Nations reach their zenith only through education and well planned strategy.