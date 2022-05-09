Muslims should be set ablaze like Ravana, says Bihar BJP MLA

In the midst of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India, Bihar Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul allegedly called for Muslims to be burned.

Speaking to the media, Thakur launched a scathing attack against the community saying, “Muslims should be set ablaze just as Hindus burn Ravana effigies during the festival of Dussehra”.

These remarks were delivered by the BJP MLA at an event in Patna titled “The Untold Story of Kashmiri Hindus.” During the programme, Hanuman Chalisa was also recited. Kapil Mishra, a Delhi-based BJP politician, was also present.

Refering to Muslims in Bihar and across India, he said, “We need a Hanuman ji to make our youth strong, the people of our country could be strong. Just like Ravana’s Lanka was burnt by Hanuman ji, the demon-like Ravanas, who are hovering over Bihar and the country, should also be burnt.”

A video shared on Twitter shows the MLA speaking to the media and pointing out certain Muslim dominant districts in Bihar,

“This video is from the Indian state of Bihar BJP legislator Haribhushan Thakur delivered a genocidal speech where he called on Hindus to unleash large scale v!olence against Musl!ms.” read the tweet.

It is to be noted that districts including, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar in the Seemanchal region consist of 47% of Muslims.

The Patna high court has inquired about the state government’s proposal for detention centres to host illegal immigrants in August 2021. It had requested the government to create a system for citizens to report “illegal” migrants, particularly Bangladeshis, and have them deported.

The district magistrate of Kishanganj, a district in northern Bihar’s Seemanchal area, wrote to the district’s public relations officer on September 1, citing the court ruling.

The BJP MLA also assailed the Nitish administration, accusing it of Muslim appeasement and referring to it as a “pseudo-secular” government. “Today, Hindus have become a minority in many sections of the country, yet no one is listening,” he said.

In February this year, Thakur had demanded that Muslims in India be stripped off their voting rights.